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Thriving! by spanishliz
Photo 1452

Thriving!

At first I was worried because they were late blooming this year. Then there was heavy rain and I thought they had been knocked down by it. Today they appear to have bounced back, and my rose of Sharon are thriving!
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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