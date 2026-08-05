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Previous
Photo 1452
Thriving!
At first I was worried because they were late blooming this year. Then there was heavy rain and I thought they had been knocked down by it. Today they appear to have bounced back, and my rose of Sharon are thriving!
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone Fun
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iPhone 17e
Taken
5th August 2026 11:24am
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rose of sharon
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