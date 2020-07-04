Sign up
Shadowy Pattern
I was sitting outside reading this afternoon when I noticed the pattern the shadow of the yew bush made on the inside cover of my Kobo e-reader.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
shadow
,
mundane-pattern
