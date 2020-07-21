Sign up
Silhouettes (MFPIAC96)
Two birds (one real, one not) at top right; Katt in the window top left, and Precious three times across the bottom.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bird
,
cat
,
silhouette
,
pet
,
mfpiac96
