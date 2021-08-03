Previous
Kintsugi by spanishliz
59 / 365

Kintsugi

I took a fairly close up selfie, then used "Pastel" in BeFunky to enhance all the lines and other flaws :) Hopefully it's in the spirit of kintsugi, if not exactly the same thins.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
