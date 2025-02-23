Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
Why Are There Holes in the Shelf?
I think the answer involves ease of changing prices or alerting shoppers to bargains and deals, but there seem to be an awful lot of them.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
2
0
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Tags
shopping
,
supermarket
,
shelf
,
giant tiger
,
mundane-holes
Mags
ace
Interesting!
February 23rd, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
I realise now that I should have taken a photo of some of them in use...
February 23rd, 2025
