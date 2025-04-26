Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
100 / 365
Cards
I'm on my way out soon to see my niece and her husband at my sister's. Made cards for niece and nephew-in-law last night as both have celebrated birthdays recently. Today's get together is also for that purpose.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6860
photos
50
followers
63
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Latest from all albums
1350
1055
1296
1351
1056
536
100
2521
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th April 2025 11:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cards
,
scrapbooking
,
birthdays
,
cardmaking
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close