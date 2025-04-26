Previous
Cards by spanishliz
100 / 365

Cards

I'm on my way out soon to see my niece and her husband at my sister's. Made cards for niece and nephew-in-law last night as both have celebrated birthdays recently. Today's get together is also for that purpose.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact