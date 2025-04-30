Previous
Misty Lunch by spanishliz
101 / 365

Misty Lunch

My phone’s camera lens misted up from the heat rising from lunch! This was the last of the goodies I brought home from my sister’s on Saturday. I got several meals from them.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Here's another "food" shot in response to my get pushed challenge from @northy
April 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Healthy veggies!
April 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact