101 / 365
Misty Lunch
My phone’s camera lens misted up from the heat rising from lunch! This was the last of the goodies I brought home from my sister’s on Saturday. I got several meals from them.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Latest from all albums
1354
1059
2524
101
537
1355
1060
2525
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Overflow
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th April 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
lunch
,
getpushedspanishliz
,
get-pushed-665
Liz Milne
ace
Here's another "food" shot in response to my get pushed challenge from
@northy
April 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Healthy veggies!
April 30th, 2025
