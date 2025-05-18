Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
Broken Stuff on my Lawn
An old flower pot and part of a bird feeder that are sitting on my lawn (where the birds and squirrels shoved them). Thought they'd do for eotb entry.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th May 2025 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
broken
,
pot
,
lawn
,
feeder
,
eotb-165
,
nomowmay-25
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
May 18th, 2025
