I Meant to Move the Camera by spanishliz
105 / 365

I Meant to Move the Camera

That's my story anyway. This is a closer (zoomed in) view of the nearby apartment building, taken to fulfill my get pushed mission from Kali @kali .
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Liz Milne ace
Kali @kali asked me to do a night shot. This is another attempt.
May 28th, 2025  
