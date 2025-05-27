Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
105 / 365
I Meant to Move the Camera
That's my story anyway. This is a closer (zoomed in) view of the nearby apartment building, taken to fulfill my get pushed mission from Kali
@kali
.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6971
photos
49
followers
64
following
28% complete
View this month »
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Latest from all albums
2551
1381
546
2552
1087
1382
105
1299
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
27th May 2025 9:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lights
,
icm
,
apartment building
,
get-pushed-669
Liz Milne
ace
Kali
@kali
asked me to do a night shot. This is another attempt.
May 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close