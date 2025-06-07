Sign up
Previous
108 / 365
Cats Having Fun
I added those words to the prompts “Bokeh” and “candles” for the text to image challenge.
7th June 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
candles
,
bokeh
,
cats
,
ai
,
text2image-11
,
canvaai
John Walton
ace
I like it!
June 8th, 2025
