Previous
Next
Almost Tame Squirrel by spanishliz
110 / 365

Almost Tame Squirrel

He's still wild, really, as if I move he runs. The wind blew the peanuts down onto the floor where squirrel could easily reach one.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact