Pleased with Themselves by spanishliz
115 / 365

Pleased with Themselves

Here's a really late entry for the album cover challenge, using these details:

Artist: Lithocupes (an extinct type of beetle)
Album: Pleased with Themselves
Quote: He makes people pleased with him by making them first pleased with themselves.
Lord Chesterfield (1694 - 1773)

The photo I've used is of a bug crawling on my computer screen.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Very nice!
July 2nd, 2025  
