Previous
115 / 365
Pleased with Themselves
Here's a really late entry for the album cover challenge, using these details:
Artist: Lithocupes (an extinct type of beetle)
Album: Pleased with Themselves
Quote: He makes people pleased with him by making them first pleased with themselves.
Lord Chesterfield (1694 - 1773)
The photo I've used is of a bug crawling on my computer screen.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bug
,
insect
,
albumcoverchallenge163
Mags
ace
Very nice!
July 2nd, 2025
