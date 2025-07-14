Sign up
Day Lily
These orange day lilies grow everywhere - in my garden, by the roadside, other gardens, all over.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
orange
,
quotation
,
day lily
,
collageable
,
wsl-21
Kathy
Very nice.
July 15th, 2025
