Day Lily by spanishliz
Day Lily

These orange day lilies grow everywhere - in my garden, by the roadside, other gardens, all over.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Very nice.
July 15th, 2025  
