Previous
122 / 365
Food Is Important!
Inspiration was slow to come this week...
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7219
photos
51
followers
66
following
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
2607
599
1437
1438
1142
2608
122
600
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Overflow
Tags
food
,
quote
,
collageable
,
wsl-22
Mags
ace
Good one! 👍🏻
July 23rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It still works for the quote!
July 23rd, 2025
