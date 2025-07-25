Sign up
123 / 365
Black and White Swirls
This started as an accidental photo of the seat of my outdoor chair. I've played with it in Snapseed to make it black and white, then given it the TinyPlanet treatment.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
black and white
,
tinyplanet
,
snapseed
,
abstrace
,
bw-97
