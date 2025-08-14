Sign up
Previous
126 / 365
On My Second Walk Today
It cooled off a bit so I took an evening walk, during which I saw a cat, some houses, an abandoned shopping cart, some flowers and another house.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
flowers
,
cat
,
house
,
collage
,
shopping cart
,
collageable
,
omwt-aug25
,
get-pushed-680
Liz Milne
ace
I've tagged this for get pushed because of the pictures of old houses (top and bottom right), which were taken in response to Jim's
@jnr
challenge to take "a photo of an old (the older the better) house or building with character."
August 15th, 2025
