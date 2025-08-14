Previous
On My Second Walk Today by spanishliz
126 / 365

On My Second Walk Today

It cooled off a bit so I took an evening walk, during which I saw a cat, some houses, an abandoned shopping cart, some flowers and another house.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
I've tagged this for get pushed because of the pictures of old houses (top and bottom right), which were taken in response to Jim's @jnr challenge to take "a photo of an old (the older the better) house or building with character."
August 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact