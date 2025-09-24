Sign up
Previous
128 / 365
A Different Cloudscape
The clouds weren't looking so friendly this evening. Playing with my "big" camera again.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1
1
Overflow
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
24th September 2025 4:56pm
sky
,
canon
,
weather
,
clouds
Mags
Very nice!
September 24th, 2025
