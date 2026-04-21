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Bokeh Selfie by spanishliz
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Bokeh Selfie

Another attempt at my bokeh with iphone challenge from April @aecasey using portrait setting.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Liz Milne ace
Too many wrinkles, but I think I nailed the bokeh here eh? What do you say April @aecasey?
April 21st, 2026  
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