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Bokeh Selfie
Another attempt at my bokeh with iphone challenge from April
@aecasey
using portrait setting.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
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21st April 2026 10:36am
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Liz Milne
ace
Too many wrinkles, but I think I nailed the bokeh here eh? What do you say April
@aecasey
?
April 21st, 2026
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