Photo 1
My Mum
My dear Mum, on her 88th birthday in 2007. She made it to 90 before she left us a couple of years later. These days I celebrate her birthday by watching Doris Day movies, as we often did together in earlier years. (She'd be 106 today.)
3rd February 2007
3rd Feb 07
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
3rd February 2007 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
drink
,
toast
,
mum
Mags
ace
Hope she had a very happy birthday back then! Lovely capture of her.
February 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
She looks very happy
February 4th, 2025
