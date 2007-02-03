Next
My Mum by spanishliz
Photo 1

My Mum

My dear Mum, on her 88th birthday in 2007. She made it to 90 before she left us a couple of years later. These days I celebrate her birthday by watching Doris Day movies, as we often did together in earlier years. (She'd be 106 today.)
3rd February 2007 3rd Feb 07

Liz Milne

Hope she had a very happy birthday back then! Lovely capture of her.
February 3rd, 2025  
She looks very happy
February 4th, 2025  
