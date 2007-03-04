Sign up
Photo 2
Mutt Day
I've dipped into my archives for a picture of my little guy, Winston, who was 17 when he crossed the rainbow bridge in 2009. He gave me a lot of pleasure in those years.
4th March 2007
4th Mar 07
2
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
7597
photos
55
followers
75
following
423% complete
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
627
1237
2739
2740
1545
1238
2741
1239
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
4th March 2007 2:20pm
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
teddy bear
,
winston
,
mutt
,
edah25-12
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awwww
December 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how adorable!
December 3rd, 2025
