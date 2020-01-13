Sign up
It's Rubber Duckie Day!
Of course, I just happen to have some rubber duckies... (plastic, actually, but close enough).
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
775
photos
25
followers
32
following
Views
1
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
13th January 2020 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
duck
,
rubber duck
