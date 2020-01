Soup Swap Day

Hereabouts Soup Day (officially Savour the Chill) is in February, but one of the "fun holidays" for January 18 is apparently Soup Swap Day. The others include Winnie the Pooh Day and Thesaurus Day, and I couldn't find the right props for those!



This collage consists of photos taken on various February Soup Days from 2011 to 2019.