24 / 365
Happy Handwriting Day!
I thought a handwritten greeting would be appropriate!
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
796
photos
27
followers
34
following
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
21
607
608
22
23
609
610
24
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
23rd January 2020 3:48pm
Tags
pen
,
writing
,
handwriting
Jacqueline
ace
Nice penmanship Liz. There is a day for everything it seems:)
January 23rd, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
Do people still do this lol
January 23rd, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
@jacqbb
Thank you! It gets quite messy when I'm not trying though.
@moviegal1
I write by hand quite a lot still, though not letters or anything like that. I find it soothing, just holding a pen and jotting things down in my journal.
January 23rd, 2020
