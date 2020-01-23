Previous
Happy Handwriting Day! by spanishliz
24 / 365

Happy Handwriting Day!

I thought a handwritten greeting would be appropriate!
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Liz Milne

Jacqueline ace
Nice penmanship Liz. There is a day for everything it seems:)
January 23rd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
Do people still do this lol
January 23rd, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
@jacqbb Thank you! It gets quite messy when I'm not trying though. @moviegal1 I write by hand quite a lot still, though not letters or anything like that. I find it soothing, just holding a pen and jotting things down in my journal.
January 23rd, 2020  
