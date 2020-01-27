Previous
Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day by spanishliz
28 / 365

Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

It's also Chocolate Cake Day, but sadly I have no cake to photograph :(
Santa and his snowman friend appreciate being protected for most of the year by bubble wrap, as seen here.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Liz Milne

