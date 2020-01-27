Sign up
Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day
It's also Chocolate Cake Day, but sadly I have no cake to photograph :(
Santa and his snowman friend appreciate being protected for most of the year by bubble wrap, as seen here.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Special Days & Anniversaries
FinePix XP60
27th January 2020 10:48am
santa
,
snowman
,
bubble wrap
