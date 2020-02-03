Previous
My Mum's Birthday by spanishliz
35 / 365

My Mum's Birthday

Happy Birthday to my Mum, who would have been 101 today if still with us. Photo was taken on her 80th, in Spain, 21 years ago.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
