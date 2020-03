World Wildlife Day

For World Wildlife Day, here are two pandas at the Toronto Zoo, a few years ago before they moved on to Calgary. The adult pair produced two babies whilst they were in Toronto, though I had no luck getting more than a couple at a time in a photo. After being in line for half an hour we were allowed a very brief viewing time, and only a few people at a time. Papa was outside and I stayed and watched him for awhile after the main event.