72 / 365
Promposal Day
I'm not sure what prom Buddy is asking Precious to attend, but she seems to be saying "I'll think about it!"
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
19% complete
Latest from all albums
3
Special Days & Anniversaries
FinePix XP60
19th May 2016 6:15pm
dog
friends
cat
pet
