Previous
Next
World Theatre Day by spanishliz
88 / 365

World Theatre Day

Photo is the interior of a movie theatre in my home town, taken on a visit a few years ago.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise