Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
88 / 365
World Theatre Day
Photo is the interior of a movie theatre in my home town, taken on a visit a few years ago.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
943
photos
28
followers
36
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Latest from all albums
85
671
672
86
87
673
88
674
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
13th July 2015 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
seats
,
theatre
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close