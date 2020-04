Air Force Birthdays

The Royal Air Force (RAF) came into being with the amalgamation of the Royal Flying Corps (RFC) and Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS) on April 1st, 1918. On the same date in 1924, the already existing Canadian Air Force officially became Royal (RCAF). The photo is of a Lancaster bomber, on display at an air show at CFB Trenton a few years ago. A few moments after taking this photo I climbed up that ladder into the nose and took the tour. Didn't see it fly as conditions weren't right that day.