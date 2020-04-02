Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
94 / 365
Children's Book Day
These books, for kids old enough to read for themselves, were favourites of mine as a child. I particularly enjoyed the Real Life Stories series, and had several more than shown here.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
959
photos
28
followers
36
following
25% complete
View this month »
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Latest from all albums
154
92
678
93
679
155
94
680
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
2nd April 2020 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close