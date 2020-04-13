Previous
Make Lunch Count Day by spanishliz
105 / 365

Make Lunch Count Day

I think a nice home made soup, courtesy of my brother-in-law (who made it) and my sister (who safely delivered it), fits the bill nicely. It tastes especially good on a rainy day, like today!
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
