Look Up at the Sky Day by spanishliz
106 / 365

Look Up at the Sky Day

Good thing this wasn't yesterday when it poured rain all day! Today it's blue sky, interesting clouds, buds on my lilac - and COLD! Ah well, can't have everything I guess.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

