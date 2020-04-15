Sign up
Jackie Robinson Day
Today's the day that everyone in major league baseball would be wearing the number 42 on their uniform (if the season wasn't on hold) to honour Jackie Robinson. Maybe I'll watch the movie later.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
15th April 2020 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baseball
,
dvd
,
movie
,
jackie robinson day
