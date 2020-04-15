Previous
Next
Jackie Robinson Day by spanishliz
107 / 365

Jackie Robinson Day

Today's the day that everyone in major league baseball would be wearing the number 42 on their uniform (if the season wasn't on hold) to honour Jackie Robinson. Maybe I'll watch the movie later.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise