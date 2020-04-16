Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
108 / 365
Save the Elephants Day
These two used to sit in my Mum's window and have now passed to my sister and myself. The little one with his trunk down was originally mine, so I have him back. It's also High Five Day, which Teddy has celebrated in my main album.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
995
photos
29
followers
38
following
29% complete
View this month »
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Latest from all albums
160
106
692
693
107
161
108
694
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
19th February 2008 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
statue
,
elephant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close