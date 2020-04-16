Previous
Save the Elephants Day by spanishliz
108 / 365

Save the Elephants Day

These two used to sit in my Mum's window and have now passed to my sister and myself. The little one with his trunk down was originally mine, so I have him back. It's also High Five Day, which Teddy has celebrated in my main album.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Liz Milne

