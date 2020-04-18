Previous
Next
Record Store Day by spanishliz
110 / 365

Record Store Day

This is the iconic Sam the Record Man sign on Yonge Street in Toronto, snapped on a trip to the city a few years ago.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise