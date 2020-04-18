Sign up
Record Store Day
This is the iconic Sam the Record Man sign on Yonge Street in Toronto, snapped on a trip to the city a few years ago.
18th April 2020
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
3
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
29th September 2007 6:15pm
Tags
sign
toronto
record store
