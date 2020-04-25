Sign up
117 / 365
Next
117 / 365
ANZAC Day
My sister and brother-in-law brought me these gifts when they visited Turkey a few years ago.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1014
photos
27
followers
37
following
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
113
114
700
115
701
116
702
117
Views
3
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
28th September 2007 10:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
t-shirt
,
map
,
anzac day
,
gallipoli
