International Jazz Day
This is a band that I hung out with a lot in the late seventies, early eighties. They played mostly Dixieland Jazz, and I took this photo in 1979 at one of their gigs.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1027
photos
27
followers
37
following
Tags
band
shadow
jazz
dixieland
Jacqueline
I love that kind of Jazz!
April 30th, 2020
