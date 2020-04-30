Previous
International Jazz Day by spanishliz
International Jazz Day

This is a band that I hung out with a lot in the late seventies, early eighties. They played mostly Dixieland Jazz, and I took this photo in 1979 at one of their gigs.
30th April 2020

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Jacqueline ace
I love that kind of Jazz!
April 30th, 2020  
