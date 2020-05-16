Sign up
138 / 365
Biographers Day
Here's a selection of the work of biographers from my bookshelves.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
books
,
biography
bruni
ace
Odd, I tried it 3 times and it finally opened up. (see my note on yesterdays picture.) very interesting read.
May 16th, 2020
