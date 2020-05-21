Sign up
I Need a Patch for That Day
One of my favourite and most comfy caps is showing signs of wear around the bottom, and is likely to spring even more holes the next time I put it in the washing machine. I'm not sure a patch will help, but the photo will do to celebrate the "day".
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1074
photos
29
followers
39
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
21st May 2020 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
hole
,
mayhalf20
