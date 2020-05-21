Previous
I Need a Patch for That Day by spanishliz
143 / 365

I Need a Patch for That Day

One of my favourite and most comfy caps is showing signs of wear around the bottom, and is likely to spring even more holes the next time I put it in the washing machine. I'm not sure a patch will help, but the photo will do to celebrate the "day".
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

