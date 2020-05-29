Previous
Next
Paper Clip Day by spanishliz
151 / 365

Paper Clip Day

This box of paper clips is a relic of my days working in downtown Toronto, in the early '80s. Pretty sure I would have bought these for my own use at the Grand & Toy on Yonge Street, near King, rather than taking them from work...
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise