Paper Clip Day
This box of paper clips is a relic of my days working in downtown Toronto, in the early '80s. Pretty sure I would have bought these for my own use at the Grand & Toy on Yonge Street, near King, rather than taking them from work...
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
29th May 2020 7:38am
pen
paper clips
office supplies
