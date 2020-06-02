Sign up
Rocky Road Day
Yes, I know, this is about eating a certain type of ice cream - one that I've never had the pleasure of tasting or even being offered. Instead I present a sidewalk (by the road) with lots of little rocks embedded, and a maple key for flavour!
2nd June 2020
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
rocks
,
stones
,
sidewalk
,
seed
,
30dayswild2020
,
maple key
