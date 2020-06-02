Previous
Rocky Road Day by spanishliz
155 / 365

Yes, I know, this is about eating a certain type of ice cream - one that I've never had the pleasure of tasting or even being offered. Instead I present a sidewalk (by the road) with lots of little rocks embedded, and a maple key for flavour!
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne
