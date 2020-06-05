Previous
Doughnut Day by spanishliz
Doughnut Day

What better place to get doughnuts than Tim Hortons? Photo was taken a few years ago when location was undergoing renovations. When I walked past a couple of days ago the drive-through was doing good business.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Liz Milne

