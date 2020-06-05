Sign up
Doughnut Day
What better place to get doughnuts than Tim Hortons? Photo was taken a few years ago when location was undergoing renovations. When I walked past a couple of days ago the drive-through was doing good business.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1105
photos
29
followers
39
following
43% complete
Views
5
5
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
20th July 2012 1:17pm
Tags
store
,
restaurant
,
tim hortons
