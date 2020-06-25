Previous
Colour TV Day by spanishliz
178 / 365

Colour TV Day

I'd just discovered this day when I happened on a movie on TV about tulips, spring and romance. Aha, I thought, that should be good for a colour tv picture! This is what I came up with.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz

