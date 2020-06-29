Previous
Camera Day by spanishliz
Camera Day

Me with two of my Canons, one digital one analogue, taken using the timer on my little FujiFilm digital. Happy Camera Day!
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
JackieR ace
Now come-on Liz, that is just showing off!!!!
June 29th, 2020  
