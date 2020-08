Play in the Sand Day

This is my little dog Winston, in 2000, playing his favourite beach game "Barking at a Rock". He'd find a rock, the bigger the better, pick it up in his mouth, carry it to the perfect spot, drop it and start digging. Whilst he dug he would bark, constantly, as if telling off the rock for some misdeed. He's been gone many years now, and I still miss the little guy.