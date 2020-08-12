Sign up
World Elephant Day
These chaps are at the Toronto Zoo, whose live elephants were moved to warmer climes a few years ago.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5
Special Days and Anniversaries
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
17th August 2016 2:30pm
statue
elephant
