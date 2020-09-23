Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
268 / 365
International Day of Sign Languages
I have a deaf friend who is very patient with my stumbling attempts to learn to sign. This is meant to be "thank you" - one of the few I manage to remember. Luckily, my friend reads lips!
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1381
photos
31
followers
41
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Latest from all albums
851
265
266
852
267
853
268
854
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
23rd September 2020 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
sign language
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close