Drink Beer Day
Believe it or not, the glass in the foreground (mine) contained ginger ale. My sister's, just peeking out behind it, was full of beer, though. :) Taken on holidays a couple of years ago.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1393
photos
32
followers
42
following
Views
4
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
17th July 2018 6:04pm
Privacy
Tags
glass
,
beer
,
ginger ale
