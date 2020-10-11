Previous
"It's My Party" Day by spanishliz
286 / 365

"It's My Party" Day

Really, this is just coffee and pie a la mode on my friend's patio, enjoying some October sunshine. It's the closest thing to a party for either of us these days.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Liz Milne

spanishliz
Sharon Lee ace
That looks so good... I may even make a pie today
October 12th, 2020  
