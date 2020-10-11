Sign up
"It's My Party" Day
Really, this is just coffee and pie a la mode on my friend's patio, enjoying some October sunshine. It's the closest thing to a party for either of us these days.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1421
photos
32
followers
42
following
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
283
869
284
870
285
871
286
872
Tags
coffee
,
pie
,
ice cream
Sharon Lee
ace
That looks so good... I may even make a pie today
October 12th, 2020
