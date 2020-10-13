Previous
Tuesday the 13th by spanishliz
288 / 365

Tuesday the 13th

In Spain, Tuesday the 13th is the unlucky day, not Friday, so I thought a picture featuring horseshoes might be a lucky choice for today :) The sign isn't misspelled, by the way, but is a mock up near a dealer in John Deere farm vehicles.
