Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
288 / 365
Tuesday the 13th
In Spain, Tuesday the 13th is the unlucky day, not Friday, so I thought a picture featuring horseshoes might be a lucky choice for today :) The sign isn't misspelled, by the way, but is a mock up near a dealer in John Deere farm vehicles.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1425
photos
32
followers
42
following
78% complete
View this month »
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
Latest from all albums
285
871
286
872
873
287
874
288
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
6th November 2011 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
superstition
,
horseshoe
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close